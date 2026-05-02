Al-Abbas shrine host department provides 15,000 meals for visitors on Friday night

ABNA24 - The Host Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided 15,000 meals for the visitors arriving in Karbala on Friday night.

These efforts are part of the department's plan aimed at meeting the needs of the visitors coming to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) on Friday night.

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Hassan Mohammed, said: "The number of meals provided to visitors on Friday night reaches 15,000 meals, in line with the increasing number of visitors."

He added that "the department's staff work according to an organized mechanism for preparing and distributing meals smoothly, while adhering to the approved health standards."

He explained that "these services are part of the department's efforts to enhance the level of service provided to visitors and to provide them with all means of comfort."



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