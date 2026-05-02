Extremist Jewish Settler assault on nun in O. Al-Quds sparks widespread outrage

ABNA24 - A wave of outrage erupted across social media platforms in France after footage circulated showing a violent assault carried out by an Israeli settler against a French nun in Occupied Jerusalem.

The incident quickly became a matter of public debate, dominating discussions in France and across Europe amid strong condemnations and growing questions about the motives behind the attack, the limits of accountability, and whether it reflects a broader pattern of violence rather than an isolated incident.

Father Olivier-Thomas Venard, director of the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem, confirmed that a nun and researcher affiliated with the institution had been subjected to an unprovoked assault near the Upper Room area in the city.

He condemned what he described as sectarian violence and called on authorities to act swiftly and firmly to hold those responsible accountable, stressing that confronting hatred is a shared challenge requiring a collective response.

The French Consulate in Occupied Jerusalem also condemned the assault, expressing wishes for the victim’s speedy recovery and affirming that it is closely monitoring developments in her condition. The consulate emphasized the need to bring the attacker to justice and ensure accountability.

In the same context, Israeli journalist Yair Navot said the incident reflects a broader pattern of attacks targeting Christian clergy in Occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, including repeated harassment and various forms of violence. He expressed shock at the brutality shown in the footage, questioning the motives behind attacking, pushing down, and kicking a nun.

Journalist Yossi Eli likewise described the incident as an expression of hateful anti-Christian sentiment, noting that the victim works as a lecturer at the French Biblical and Archaeological School and is also affiliated with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

He added that the suspect’s arrest came only after growing media coverage highlighted the seriousness of such assaults.

In France, European Parliament member Nathalie Loiseau described the attack as cowardly, noting that it was carried out from behind before the victim was thrown to the ground and kicked. She questioned the motive for targeting a religious figure who posed no threat, emphasizing the moral and humanitarian dimensions of the assault.

Journalist Charles Enderlin linked the incident to a broader rise in anti-Christian attacks, noting that the victim had been hospitalized and the attacker detained, framing the assault within a wider pattern of escalating hostility.

A French activist also argued that the incident cannot be treated as isolated, but rather as a symptom of a deeper problem, raising questions about what he described as double standards in reactions to assaults depending on the identity of the perpetrator.

Similarly, researcher Lauriane Lavon Graff said the attack reflects the growing influence of extremist religious currents targeting both Christians and Muslims alike, stressing that the incident is not an exception but part of a daily reality faced by Jerusalem residents.

Taken together, these reactions reveal an overlap between moral condemnation and political analysis, with the incident viewed not merely as an isolated attack, but as an indicator of broader challenges related to violence, extremism, and the limits of legal accountability.



/129