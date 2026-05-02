Thousands of worshipers perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque

ABNA24 - Tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque despite measures imposed by Israeli forces at military checkpoints, throughout the streets of Occupied Jerusalem, and around the Old City and the Mosque compound.

According to media sources, Israeli police forces were heavily deployed across Occupied Jerusalem, setting up metal barriers at the gates of the Old City and Aqsa Mosque. Young men were stopped, their IDs checked, and some were detained.

The sources added that Israeli forces stopped young Palestinians in Al-Wad Street in the Old City, checked their identification cards, forced them to leave the area, and prevented them from reaching Aqsa Mosque.

Since the early morning hours, Palestinians from the 1948-occupied territories have traveled to Aqsa Mosque to perform prayers and maintain religious presence in its courtyards, responding to calls for increased attendance and efforts to confront plans aimed at Judaization and division of the site.

Buses departed from towns and cities in the 1948-occupied territories, carrying dozens of elderly people and women to participate in prayers and remain at the Mosque compound.

The mobilization followed calls issued Thursday by Jerusalem-based activists and Palestinian groups urging residents of Jerusalem and Palestinians from the 1948-occupied territories to travel to Aqsa Mosque and maintain a strong presence there, affirming its Islamic identity and rejecting plans targeting the site.

These developments come amid escalating Israeli measures against the Mosque, including repeated settler incursions and restrictions on worshipers’ access, in what Palestinians say are attempts to impose a new reality at the holy site.

The calls emphasized the importance of mass attendance and steadfast presence, particularly on Fridays, as a clear message rejecting any efforts to alter the religious and historical character of the Aqsa Mosque.



/129