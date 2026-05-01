Israeli strikes kill two, wound 10 in south Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes killed two people and wounded 10 in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa on Friday, the country’s health ministry said, adding to a rising casualty toll from multiple attacks across the area.

The ministry reported that strikes on Nabatieh al-Fawqa left two dead and 10 wounded.

Earlier, an Israeli air raid on the town of Toul killed at least four and injured 13, while attacks on Jebchit left four dead and nine wounded. A separate strike on Zibdin in the Nabatieh district killed six.

Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire in place since its announcement, killing and wounding dozens of Lebanese civilians, according to Lebanese officials.

No further details on the incidents were immediately available.