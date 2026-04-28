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US Faces Growing Isolation as European Patience Wanes over War on Iran: Analyst

28 April 2026 - 16:32
News ID: 1807471
US Faces Growing Isolation as European Patience Wanes over War on Iran: Analyst

Al Jazeera Analyst, referring to Merz’s statement yesterday, says Europeans are losing their patience over the war on Iran, and it results in the increased isolation of the Us.

AhlulBayt News Agency: While both “US and Iran feel that time is on their side, the longer this goes on, the more difficult it’s going to be”, Mohamed Elmasry, an analyst for the Doha Institute of Graduate Studies, told Al jazeera.

“I really don’t think time is on anyone’s side. I really do think the Europeans are losing patience,” he said.

Speaking about German Chancellor Merz’s statement yesterday that the “Iranians are negotiating very skillfully”, Elmasry said this shows that Trump is under increasing pressure from his allies “who believe he [Trump] got them into this big mess and isn’t able to clean it up”.

“Trump isn’t going to be happy hearing that and the Chancellor is hitting Trump where it hurts.

“What’s interesting is that this suggests that the US and Israel are increasingly isolated, even from their allies,” he highlighted.

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