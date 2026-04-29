Message of Supreme Religious Authority, Sayed Al-Sistani, on first edition of "Najaf Holy Quran"

ABNA24 - Sayed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani has blessed the first edition of the Najaf Quran, the unveiling ceremony of which will be held tomorrow, Wednesday.

Below is the text of his blessing:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds, and peace and blessings be upon His best creation, Mohammad, and his pure and immaculate family.

I have been honored to examine the Najaf Quran, the blessed copy of the Holy Quran, the Great Book of God, which He revealed to His chosen Messenger as a light, guidance, and insight for mankind. He then preserved it from alteration by addition or omission, so that it may remain until the Day of Judgment as a conclusive proof and a guiding light. For it is “the advisor who does not deceive, the guide who does not lead astray, and the narrator who does not lie. No one sits with it except that he rises from it with an increase or decrease—an increase in guidance or a decrease in blindness,” as stated in the words of the Commander of the Faithful, Ali ibn Abi Talib (peace be upon him).

I ask God Almighty to grant us all success in reciting it, reflecting upon its verses, heeding its admonitions, and acting upon its rulings. He is the One who grants success.

Written on the night of the twenty-third of the blessed month of Ramadan in the year 1446 AH.

Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani



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