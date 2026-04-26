London Intl conference on advancing health care education and delivery in Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leading international academics, clinicians, and policy experts convened in London for the two-day conference “Advancing Health Care Education and Delivery in Palestine”, to address the escalating challenges facing healthcare education and medical practice in Gaza, and to call for urgent international action.

The conference opened on Friday with a keynote address by the Palestinian Ambassador to Britain Husam Zomlot, who emphasized the critical importance of sustaining Gaza’s healthcare system through international solidarity, investment in education, and strengthened institutional partnerships and he warned that more than 18,500 critically ill patients are currently awaiting urgent evaluation for life-saving or life-changing treatment, including 4,000 children.

Focus on healthcare education in Gaza

A central theme of the conference was the state of medical education in Gaza. Academic leaders, including Dr Anwar Sheikh Khalil and Dr Mohamed Zughbur, Deans of leading medical schools in Gaza, shared first-hand insights into the severe disruptions faced by universities and students.

Further contributions from Professor Omar Melad, Dr Nadine Abushaban, and Mazen Abuqamar highlighted the resilience of local institutions and underscored the urgent need for structured and sustained international academic support.

Strengthening global academic collaboration

The conference also spotlighted the International Alliance of Medical Schools for Gaza (AIMS-G), an initiative aimed at fostering collaboration between universities worldwide.

Dr Regina Biesma (Utrecht University), Dr Shameq Sayeed (University of Leicester), Dr Viviana Marzaioli (Trinity College Dublin), and Dr Jihad Alajlouni, representing the Jordanian Committee for the Support of Healthcare in Gaza, emphasized the vital role of global partnerships in ensuring continuity of education, supporting academic staff, and promoting knowledge exchange.

Ethics and international law in conflict settings

A key pillar of the conference was the discussion of ethics and international law in conflict settings. Experts including Professor Nick Maynard (Oxford University Hospitals), Professor Neve Gordon (Queen Mary University of London), Mr Tayab Ali (Director, International Center of Justice for Palestinians), and Professor Mads Gilbert examined the legal protections afforded to healthcare workers and the ethical obligations of the international community.

Dr Riyadh Masharqah, from PalMed UK, added his witness testimony and highlighted the importance of the Brussels Declaration by PalMed Europe in protecting healthcare facilities and personnel in war zones. The conference also featured a keynote address by Norman Finkelstein, who offered broader reflections on accountability and the role of international advocacy.

A call for action

Participants concluded with a unified call for sustained international engagement to support healthcare education in Gaza, protect medical neutrality, and strengthen collaborative frameworks between academic and healthcare institutions worldwide.

“Advancing Health Care Education and Delivery in Palestine” stands as a platform for ongoing dialogue and action, reaffirming the global commitment to safeguarding healthcare systems and medical education in conflict-affected settings.



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