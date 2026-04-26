Palestinian civilian martyred, two others die of wounds in Gaza

ABNA24 - A Palestinian civilian was martyred by Israeli gunfire, while two others succumbed to injuries sustained in previous attacks in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

According to Palestinian media sources, a young man identified as Bahjat Abul-Eish was killed after being shot in the head by Israeli forces in the al-Hawja area of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Another young man, Alaa Ahmed, died from wounds he sustained several days earlier in Beit Lahia, also in the north.

Earlier in the morning, medical sources announced the death of a girl child called Du’aa Rahim after days of suffering from bullet injuries. She was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued military activity in Gaza on Saturday, with reports of gunfire and artillery shelling in the eastern areas of al-Maghazi refugee camp (central Gaza) and Khan Yunis (southern Gaza).

Israeli gunboats also shelled the shores of Gaza City, while troops carried out demolitions with explosives targeting civilian structures east of the city.



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