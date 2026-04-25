US opens federal probe into New York schools over pro-Palestinian activities

AhlulBayt News Agency: The US Department of Education has launched an official investigation under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act into the New York City Department of Education (NYCDOE), citing allegations of a “hostile environment” and potential discrimination against Jewish students.

The probe follows complaints linked to the group “NYC Educators for Palestine,” which organized seminars focused on concepts such as resistance and Zionism.

The investigation is grounded in federal law prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs receiving federal financial assistance.

Federal authorities stated the inquiry will determine if the district failed to protect students from discrimination, marking a continuation of the administration’s broader scrutiny of diversity initiatives and campus activism.

A spokesperson for the NYCDOE confirmed they are reviewing the federal notice, asserting that the organization cited in the investigation “has no formal affiliation” with the city’s public schools.

Meanwhile, the group describes itself as a collective of public school educators committed to the Palestinian cause through community organizing and teacher mobilization.

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