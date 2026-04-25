Leader hails unity of Iranian nation against enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has emphasized that a fracture has occurred in the enemy due to the strange unity created among compatriots.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Due to the strange unity created among compatriots, a fracture has occurred in the enemy.”

The Leader stressed the need to express gratitude for this divine blessing through concrete actions, affirming that such efforts will render national cohesion “greater and more steely,” while leaving the enemies “more wretched and diminished.”

He warned, “The enemy’s media operations, by targeting the minds and psyches of the people, intend to undermine national unity and security; may our negligence not allow this sinister intent to come to fruition”.

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