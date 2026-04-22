Tunisia's former religious affairs minister: Iran, Resistance Axis shaping new world order

ABNA24 -Sheikh Abdeljalil Al-Salem – former head of Al-Zaytuna University and former Minister of Religious Affairs of Tunisia – was among the speakers at the specialized panel "The Future of the Battle," broadcast Sunday on Al-Kawthar TV. The session focused on the role of the Islamic Ummah in breaking American hegemony.

A historic political and military transformation

Expressing his pleasure at participating in the panel, Sheikh Al-Salem elaborated on the theme "Iran and the Axis of Resistance in the Regional Conflict Equation," stating that the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Resistance Axis – including Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen – has in recent years become a major historic, political, and military transformation in the region.

He added that these developments have effectively weakened and reduced US domination and hegemony on a regional level and are now shaping a new equation at the international level.

Iran as a decisive power in West Asia

The Tunisian scholar pointed to shifts in the regional balance of power, asserting that the future will witness the emergence of Iran as an influential power in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf – a power capable of playing a major role in determining regional equations and policies.

Sheikh Al-Salem further noted the international implications of these transformations, stating that this trajectory can lay the groundwork for a new world order based on justice, human dignity, and the freedom of nations – standing in opposition to the previous order dominated by Western powers.

Iran-China-Russia cooperation as a new axis

He went on to say that within this framework, cooperation among Iran, China, and Russia can serve as a central pillar of this new world order, leading to a transformation in the structure of power in the international system.

The former head of Al-Zaytuna University emphasized that recent developments are not merely political and military changes but can pave the way for a new human civilization founded on values such as justice, humanity, and dialogue among civilizations – a civilization standing against the hegemonic civilization that has revealed its true face through developments in the region.

Global public opinion rethinking dominant narratives

In conclusion, Sheikh Al-Salem thanked the organizers of the panel and stated that these developments have driven global public opinion toward revisiting dominant narratives and understanding new realities.



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