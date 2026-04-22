Development works in procession of two holy shrines in Najaf – Karbala road

ABNA24 - The Maintenance and Engineering Construction Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has carried out several developmental works at the procession of the two holy shrines of Imam Al-Hussayn and Al-Abbas (peace be upon them), located on the Najaf-Karbala road.

The head of the construction works department, Engineer Karar Al-Mansouri, said: "Our teams have carried out several developmental works in the procession, which included the installation of 17 water tanks with a capacity of 10,000 liters each."

He added that "the work included the installation of pipes for transporting both hot and cold water, with a length of about 20 meters, to supply the sanitary facilities and kitchen, in addition to connecting pipes for the sewage networks with a length of 24 meters according to approved and precise technical and engineering specifications."

The department continues to carry out these tasks to enhance the efficiency of the services provided at the sites of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine and its departments for the benefit of the visitors.



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