Gaza faces third winter storm amid displacement crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: The war-torn Gaza Strip is bracing for another winter storm bringing heavy rain and powerful winds, worsening the suffering of displaced Palestinians living in fragile tents and damaged shelters without basic necessities.

Meteorologist Laith al-Allami reported on Saturday that this is the third storm front of the season, beginning at noon and continuing until Sunday evening, with a fourth storm expected to arrive on Monday.

He added that the storm will be accompanied by strong gusts of wind, with speeds ranging between 70 and 80 kilometers per hour.

/129