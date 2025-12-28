Kafeel Museum delegation visits Imam al-Redha’s manuscript center in Mashhad

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation from the Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine reviewed advanced practices in manuscript preservation and documentation at the Manuscript Center and the Central Public Library of the Imam al-Redha's (p) Holy Shrine in Mashhad.

Dr. Shawqi Al-Mousawi, assistant head of the department, stated: “The delegation visited the Manuscript Center and the Central Library to examine unique preserved models of Quranic and historical manuscripts that embody rare Islamic heritage.”

Al-Mousawi added: “The visit included an overview of the Manuscript Center’s collections, technical laboratories, and exhibition halls. It also featured a display of valuable manuscripts in the central library, along with Arabic, Persian, and foreign books considered important references in various fields. The library houses 59,000 precious manuscripts, including 22,000 Quranic manuscripts distributed across its sections.”

He explained: “The visit also included a meeting with Mr. Jalal Al-Husseini, head of the Libraries, Museums, and Documentation Center, who affirmed that the institutions of the Imam ar-Redha's (p) Holy Shrine preserve Islamic treasures of global historical and civilizational importance, while expressing appreciation for the efforts of the Kafeel Museum.”

Al-Mousawi confirmed that this initiative supports efforts to safeguard manuscript heritage and exchange technical expertise in managing major libraries and documentation centers, fulfilling the Kafeel Museum’s mission to preserve and document historical treasures according to modern scientific standards.

/129