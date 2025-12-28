Iraq seeks to host Iran–US talks in Baghdad

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani announced that his country is working to facilitate a bilateral meeting between Iran and the United States in Baghdad, aiming to revive dialogue.

Al-Sudani explained that Iraq has previously played a role in easing tensions, noting that while each side has its own considerations, neither opposes the resumption of talks.

He highlighted that Iraq’s relations with Iran—at official, political, and popular levels—are progressing positively, and Baghdad intends to use this relationship to encourage renewed negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

The prime minister emphasized that Iran’s assistance to Iraq in fighting terrorism and supporting the political process should not be viewed as interference in Iraq’s internal affairs.

He further underlined that Iraq continues to uphold its Strategic Framework Agreement with the United States, which covers wide areas of cooperation beyond security and military matters, while reiterating efforts to host a bilateral meeting between Washington and Tehran in Baghdad.

On regional and economic matters, al-Sudani pointed to initiatives to connect Syria to the development corridor to enhance economic opportunities and stability. He also reaffirmed Iraq’s unchanged stance toward Lebanon, announcing $20 million in reconstruction aid in response to Israeli aggression.

