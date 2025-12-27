Israeli Warplanes Launch Fresh Strikes Across Gaza Strip

AhlulBayt News Agency: Early Saturday, the Israeli occupation army continued aerial assaults on various parts of the Gaza Strip, accompanied by artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli military vehicles.

Palestinian media sources reported that Israeli warplanes launched three consecutive airstrikes on eastern Khan Yunis, supported by heavy gunfire from military vehicles stationed in the area and intense aerial activity over southern Gaza.

In the central governorate, Israeli helicopters opened fire toward the eastern areas of al-Bureij refugee camp.

Israeli helicopters also repeatedly fired at several locations in Rafah, south of Gaza, during the morning hours.

In Gaza City, eastern neighborhoods were subjected to heavy helicopter gunfire, along with artillery shelling targeting the city’s eastern outskirts.

