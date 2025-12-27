Mass of pilgrims commemorate first Friday night of Rajab month at Al-Abbas holy shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The holy city of Karbala witnessed a large influx of visitors to commemorate the first Friday eve of the month of Rajab, at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The city of Karbala welcomes visitors coming to visit the two holy shrines, embodying a manifestation of loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a comprehensive plan to meet the needs of the visitors and provide them with the best services.



