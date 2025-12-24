Gunmen kill five police officers in Karak of Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistani officials reported that five police officers were killed when armed assailants attacked a police van during a routine patrol in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The incident highlights ongoing security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and underscores the dangers faced by law enforcement during daily operations. Officials indicated that stronger security measures and investigations are expected in response.

Police immediately cordoned off the area and launched a search operation following the attack. Both local and federal leaders condemned the assault and pledged a firm response.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi denounced the attack, expressed grief, and honored the fallen officers. He stated that those who target officials “do not deserve any concessions” and promised continued strong action by the government and security agencies.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the shooting, describing it as an act of barbarity. He vowed that the state would respond decisively and paid tribute to the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

/129