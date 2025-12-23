Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh Leader: Sending Troops to Gaza is Equivalent Playing Role of Hired Killer

AhlulBayt News Agency:In a strong statement, the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh, Kashif Saeed Sheikh, has urged the Pakistani government to distance itself from any plans that could undermine the Palestinian Liberation Movement and warned against becoming part of a so-called international peacekeeping force in Gaza.

Sheikh emphasized that Pakistan should not engage in any secret agreements with the United States regarding Gaza, especially those that could compromise the rights and sovereignty of Palestinians.

He stated that sending military forces to Gaza would be tantamount to playing the role of a "hired killer," further aiding Israel’s alleged genocide and war crimes against Palestinians.

Kashif Saeed Sheikh called on the Pakistani government to remain firm in its support for Palestine and avoid participating in any initiative that could provide further support to Israel’s occupation.

Sheikh also criticized the international community, particularly the United Nations, for its inaction in the face of ongoing atrocities in Palestine.

He accused global institutions of being silent bystanders and showing clear bias towards Israel, which has been accused of committing widespread human rights violations and war crimes against Palestinians.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader reaffirmed Pakistan's long-standing position on the Palestinian issue, stating that the country has consistently supported the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

He referenced the stance of Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had strongly opposed recognizing Israel and had always backed the Palestinian cause.

Sheikh emphasized that this principled position has united the Pakistani public, and Pakistan’s policy should remain in line with its commitment to Palestinian freedom.

He insisted that Pakistan should continue to support the Palestinian people, reject any recognition of Israel, and refrain from sending any military forces to Gaza.

In his concluding remarks, Kashif Saeed Sheikh called for transparency and openness from the Pakistani government regarding its actions and decisions related to Gaza and Palestine, urging that the public be informed of any agreements made behind closed doors.