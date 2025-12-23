Yemeni Community in Germany Strongly Condemns Insults to Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni community in Germany strongly condemned the systematic and barbaric acts of provocation represented by the deliberate and public desecration of the Quran by a U.S. Senate candidate, who defiled a copy of the holiest book of Allah and His messages.

In a statement, the community described the act as: “a blatant and aggressive behavior aimed at the sanctities of Muslims, infringing upon their religious and human dignity, especially since it was used as an electoral campaign tool.”

The statement further classified the act as “a fully-fledged hate and racist crime that requires legal accountability, constituting a flagrant violation of all international norms, laws, and conventions, particularly those upholding social coexistence, global peace, and mutual respect among peoples and religions.”

The community emphasized that repeated attempts to burn, desecrate, or publicly humiliate the Quran reflect moral collapse and intellectual and behavioral degeneration, with effects extending beyond the perpetrator to include any parties or regimes providing political or legal cover, enabling them to carry out provocative and hostile acts—not only against over two billion Muslims but also against shared human values under the guise of “freedom of expression.”

The statement stressed: “These criminal and hostile methodologies do not target Muslims alone but aim to undermine core human values and insult the heritage of all prophets.”

It added that the act represents “a direct assault on the holiest sanctities of the Islamic nation, on the most honored divine book that confirms all previous revelations, embodies justice, mercy, freedom, equality, and establishes the framework for dignified life, social stability, and protection of human dignity across nations.”

The Yemeni community underscored that crimes involving desecration, contempt, or insult to the Quran do not fall under legitimate freedom of expression, but constitute legal and moral offenses inciting religious hatred.

They further noted that such acts “violate international obligations outlined in the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, particularly Article 20, which explicitly prohibits any advocacy of national, racial, or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence.”

The statement described the acts as “a clear breach of international law and a direct undermining of interfaith dialogue and religious diversity, which Islamic systems respect and uphold based on the Qur’anic constitution and Prophetic methodology.”

The community called for international legislation criminalizing attacks on the Quran and religious sanctities and urged the United Nations to condemn all forms of insults against the Quran, religions, and sacred sites. They also demanded that the United States publicly denounce the act, pursue legal accountability, and prosecute anyone who violates the sanctity of the Quran, rejecting any misuse of freedom of expression as justification.



