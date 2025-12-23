Armed Jewish Settlers Injure Three Palestinians Near Anata

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Palestinians were injured by gunfire on Monday evening after extremist Jewish settlers attacked the Arab Nakhilat al‑Kaabneh community east of Anata, northeast of Occupied al-Quds.

The Jerusalem Governorate reported that armed settlers opened fire at residents of the community during the assault, wounding three Palestinians who were later taken for medical treatment.

In a separate incident, a group of armed settlers shot at a Palestinian car and threw stones at another vehicle near the village of Marah Rabah, south of Bethlehem. Both cars sustained damage.

