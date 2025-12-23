  1. Home
Armed Jewish Settlers Injure Three Palestinians Near Anata

23 December 2025 - 09:29
News ID: 1765059
Source: Palestine Info
Extremist Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian communities near Anata and Bethlehem, injuring three people. Armed settlers opened fire on residents and targeted Palestinian cars with gunfire and stones.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Palestinians were injured by gunfire on Monday evening after extremist Jewish settlers attacked the Arab Nakhilat al‑Kaabneh community east of Anata, northeast of Occupied al-Quds.

The Jerusalem Governorate reported that armed settlers opened fire at residents of the community during the assault, wounding three Palestinians who were later taken for medical treatment.

In a separate incident, a group of armed settlers shot at a Palestinian car and threw stones at another vehicle near the village of Marah Rabah, south of Bethlehem. Both cars sustained damage.

