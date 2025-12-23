Al-Abbas Shrine organises celebration for birth anniversaries of Imams Al-Baqer and Al-Hadi (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine organised its annual central celebration of the birth anniversaries of Imams Mohammad al-Baqer and Ali al-Hadi (peace be upon them).

The ceremony, which took place in the courtyard of the Bab al-Qibla of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), was attended by a member of the Board of Directors of the holy shrine, Dr. Afdhal al-Shami, along with several officials, and a large number of visitors.

The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a speech from the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine delivered by the Deputy Head of the Religious Affairs Department, Sheikh Adel Al-Wakeel. He started by extending congratulations to the attendees and the Islamic Ummah on the occasion of the Rajab birth anniversaries of the infallible Imams (peace be upon them).

The agent touched upon aspects of the lives of the two Imams, Mohammad al-Baqer and Ali al-Hadi (peace be upon them), and their status with God (Exalted and Glorious).

A member of the Central Celebrations Committee at the holy shrine, Mr. Aqeel Al-Yasiri, said: "The central celebration activities included various segments, such as delivering commemorative speeches, reciting poetry, and singing hymns dedicated to the blessed occasion."

He added, "The ceremony concluded with the honouring of the winners of the electronic cultural competition held for the occasion, organised by the General Secretariat of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, which resulted in the victory of ten contestants."

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on organising cultural, educational, and celebratory programs and events on religious occasions that commemorate the Imams of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



/129