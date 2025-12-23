Ben-Gvir Proposes Crocodile-Surrounded Prison for Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel’s far-right security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has proposed building a prison for Palestinian detainees “surrounded by crocodiles.”

Israeli media reported that Ben-Gvir raised the idea during a briefing with Kobi Yaakobi, the chief commissioner of the Israel Prison Service (IPS).

Channel 13 noted that the IPS is currently reviewing the proposal, which is said to be “intended to prevent jailbreaks.”

The prison would be located near Hamat Gader, a hot springs resort in the northern Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, where an alligator habitat already exists.

Crocodiles would be placed inside a fenced prison enclosure to “deter escape attempts.”

This proposal comes as the Knesset prepares to vote on a bill introduced by Ben-Gvir that would allow the execution of Palestinian prisoners accused of planning or carrying out attacks.

The legislation, initially targeting Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis, does not apply to Israelis who kill Palestinians.

Earlier this week, Ben-Gvir expanded the draft bill to make the death penalty a “mandatory sentence” for those accused of carrying out attacks on October 7, 2023.

The bill must still pass two additional readings in the Knesset before becoming law.

Orly Noy, chair of the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, condemned the plan, saying that Israeli authorities “will try anything before trying justice.”

Noy added, “The only thing left is just plain shooting at people in daylight in the streets. I don’t think there is much left besides that right now.”

She further stated, “For decades, Israel has been digging trenches and building walls and fences and gates, yet people’s sense of security continues to deteriorate.”

