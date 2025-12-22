Adherence to Quranic teachings is path to confronting Western colonialism, divisive policies - religious cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Quran Affairs, General Directorate of Islamic Propaganda, Kurdistan, Iran: Sheikh "Hadi Mohammad Khah" stressed that the only way to counter these hegemonic approaches is to return to the teachings of the Quran and strengthen the unity of the Islamic Ummah.



Mohammadkhah strongly condemned the recent insult to the Holy Quran by one of the U.S. election candidates. He stated that while Western governments publicly promote friendship and respect toward Islam, their actions—ranging from desecrating sacred symbols to meddling in Islamic nations—reveal that such claims often serve as a façade for their political and economic interests. This behavioral contradiction, he added, is not a deliberate strategy but rather a reflection of inconsistencies within Western policies.



He continued by noting that Western politicians and media sometimes speak of cultural and religious equality, yet in practice these slogans are tied to their national and economic interests. Such contradictions, he warned, provoke negative reactions that can undermine Islamic unity.



Emphasizing the need to confront systematic colonialism and exploitation, the head of Quranic Affairs outlined several strategies for Muslim countries. He stated that strengthening economic, political, and cultural cooperation among Islamic nations can reduce their dependence on the West.



He also described investment in education and scientific research as a key factor in achieving technological independence and reducing reliance on foreign powers. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of promoting Islamic culture and history and integrating them into domestic and foreign policies to reinforce Islamic identity within Muslim societies.



Mohammadkhah added that the Quran carries a universal message for all humanity—a message centered on resisting oppression and standing firm against arrogant powers. If the Islamic Ummah adheres to Quranic teachings, the path for those who seek division will be blocked, and Muslim unity will be preserved.



He concluded by stressing that today, more than ever, Muslims need to return to the Quran and act upon its guidance. Only through such commitment can the Islamic Ummah withstand Western political and economic pressures and protect itself from division and domination.



