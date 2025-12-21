Scientific Complex holds a recitation ceremony for a delegation from Nursing Syndicate in Nineveh

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Scientific Quranic Complex at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held a "Throne of Recitation" gathering for a delegation from the Nursing Syndicate in Nineveh in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The head of the Scientific Assembly, Dr. Mushtaq Al-Ali, said: "The Scientific Assembly held a recitation ceremony for a delegation from the Nursing Syndicate, Nineveh branch," explaining that "during the ceremony, several members of the internal security forces were honoured in appreciation of their participation in the daily, weekly, and Ramadan Quranic recitations."

He added that "the gathering witnessed a large turnout from the visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), reflecting the special status of the Holy Quran in the hearts of the believers."

The Scientific Complex of the Holy Quran aims through these gatherings to spread the culture of the Holy Quran in society and encourage readers to continue reciting the Noble Book of God and disseminating its sciences.



