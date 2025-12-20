Israeli Shelling of Gaza School; Six Palestinians Martyred

AhlulBayt News Agency: Six Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Friday evening when Israeli artillery shelled a school sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City, marking another violation of the current ceasefire in the Strip.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces bombed the vicinity of Al-Tuffah School, near Al-Durra Hospital, causing multiple casualties. Witnesses said some bodies were torn apart inside the school, which was housing hundreds of displaced people.

Sources added that Israeli forces blocked ambulance and civil defense teams from reaching the site to recover the dead and evacuate the wounded, as heavy gunfire continued around the school.

Preliminary information from shelter administrators indicated that the attack targeted the second floor of the school building, where many displaced civilians had gathered for a wedding celebration, leading to an even higher number of victims.

Israeli forces continued firing heavily at the school, sources said, making civilian movement and evacuation operations nearly impossible.

Earlier in the day, four civilians—including a woman—were killed in Israeli airstrikes on a group of people in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, with medical teams unable to reach the area.

Israeli forces also opened fire in the Al-Alam area west of Rafah City and carried out multiple airstrikes along with artillery shelling in eastern Khan Yunis.

Israeli naval boats additionally unleashed heavy gunfire off the coast of Khan Yunis.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, the death toll from Israel’s genocide since October 7, 2023, has reached 70,669 martyrs, while 171,165 others have been injured.

Since the ceasefire was announced on October 10, 2025, 395 more people have been killed and 1,088 injured, with 634 bodies recovered so far.

