Israeli Passenger Plane Violates Lebanese Airspace

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a rare occurrence, an “Israeli” passenger plane violated Lebanese airspace while en route to Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied territories.

Channel 12 reported that the aircraft, carrying Zionist passengers on a flight from Larnaca to Ben Gurion, entered Lebanese skies after the pilot deviated from the original route, citing severe weather and opting for an alternative path.

As a result of this change, the plane flew over Lebanese territory for several minutes without passengers realizing it at the time.

The justification given by “Israeli” media was poor weather conditions. Yet the question remains: why did the pilot choose to alter course and breach Lebanese sovereignty on this occasion?

“Israeli” civilian aviation has long faced storms, low‑pressure systems, and strong winds without resorting to such violations. Why then commit this blatant breach now? And was Beirut Airport informed or aware of the incident?

The larger question is whether the Lebanese state will respond to prevent future repetitions and stop “Israeli” aircraft from casually violating its sovereignty under pretexts that convince no one.

