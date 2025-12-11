Sayed Al-Safi honours participants in scientific seminar on "International Arabic Language Day"

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, honoured the participants in the scientific seminar held on the occasion of the International Day of the Arabic Language in the holy city of Najaf.

The seminar was organised by the Supreme Authority for Reviving Heritage at the holy shrine under the slogan "Our Arabic Language is the Mistress of Languages," with the title "Efforts of the Scholars of the Religious Hawza in Preserving the Arabic Language and Writing in It." It took place at the Imam Al-Murtadha Complex (peace be upon him) in Najaf Governorate, in collaboration with the Al-Ameed International Centre for Research and Studies, affiliated with the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department at the holy shrine, and the Al-Ameed Scientific and Intellectual Association.

The honouring of the participants was attended by Mr. Laith Al-Moussawi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Holy Shrine, and Sheikh Muslim Radhai, an advisor to the Supreme Commission for the Revival of Heritage.

The seminar aims to highlight and focus on the efforts of the scholars of the religious Hawza, their opinions and linguistic theories, and their contributions to the care and promotion of the Arabic language.



/129