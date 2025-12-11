Gaza Civil Defense Recovers 30 Bodies from Mass Grave

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s Civil Defense announced on Wednesday that its crews have recovered the bodies of more than 30 martyrs from a newly discovered mass grave.

The statement explained that Civil Defense teams have been working for four consecutive days to retrieve bodies from makeshift graves scattered across different areas of the Gaza Strip.

During these operations, a new mass grave containing over 30 bodies was found within the grounds of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

The agency estimated that approximately 300 bodies are buried in such graves and confirmed that recovery efforts are ongoing.

Earlier this month, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported the start of a process to relocate bodies buried inside the Al-Shifa Complex. It clarified that beginning Sunday, December 7, all recovered bodies would be treated as unidentified and transferred to the Deir al-Balah cemetery in central Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation, supported by the US and Europe, has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, involving mass killings, starvation, destruction, displacement, and arrests, while ignoring international appeals and defying rulings by the International Court of Justice.

This war has left more than 239,000 Palestinians killed or injured, most of them women and children. Over 11,000 remain missing, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, famine has claimed many lives—mostly children—and widespread destruction has erased large parts of Gaza from the map.

