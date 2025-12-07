Sanaa begins trial for 13 accused of espionage for US intelligence, Zionist entity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Specialized Criminal Court in Sanaa on Saturday began the first session of the trial for 13 defendants belonging to a spy network affiliated with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), on charges of collaborating with the enemy.

During the session, presided over by Judge Yahya Al-Mansour, the Public Prosecution Office confronted the defendants with the indictment and presented its list of evidence in the case.

The indictment includes:

The Charge: Espionage for the United States and the Zionist Entity (Israel) via American intelligence officers during the period from 1987 to 2024.

Activities: Collecting military, security, political, and economic information under the guise of development and humanitarian projects.

Harm: Undermining the interests of the Republic of Yemen, recruiting officials, and participating in the weakening of the country’s defensive capabilities.

The court decided to complete the review of the evidence list in the next session after hearing the defendants’ responses and requests.



