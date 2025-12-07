Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Woman and Son in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli military has killed a Palestinian woman and her son in the northern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement with the resistance movement Hamas.

The official Palestinian WAFA news agency, quoting local sources, reported that Israeli gunfire claimed the lives of a 70‑year‑old woman and her son in Gaza City’s al‑Zaytoun neighborhood on Saturday.

After the shooting, the victims were transferred to Gaza City’s al‑Ahli Arab Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their deaths raised the total number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since Saturday morning to eight.

Local health authorities stated that Saturday’s casualties included two people in Beit Lahiya, one in Jabalia, and two in al‑Zaytoun. In addition, one man died of earlier wounds, while rescue teams recovered the bodies of two others.

