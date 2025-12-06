Gaza Interior Ministry: Death of Abu Shabab is “Inevitable Fate of Traitors”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Interior and National Security confirmed that the death of Yasser Abu Shabab, a collaborator with the Israeli occupation, represents “the inevitable fate of every traitor who submits to the will of the occupation.”

The ministry also urged all members of criminal gangs to immediately surrender themselves to the authorities.

It expressed appreciation for the position of Palestinian families and clans who have withdrawn their protection from those involved with groups created by the occupation. This stance, the ministry said, strengthens efforts to safeguard Gaza’s internal front.

The ministry stressed that the death of Yasser Abu Shabab is the unavoidable end for anyone who chooses to act as an instrument of the Israeli occupation against their own people. It further warned that the protection offered by the occupation will not last.

It added that Israel has failed to undermine the unity and cohesion of the Palestinian people or to create divisions within their social fabric. The gangs formed by the occupation to destabilize internal security remain isolated, without popular or social support, and are destined to disappear.

Finally, the Interior Ministry called on all individuals involved with these groups to surrender to the security services, noting that those who do so will have their cases handled in a way that allows for reduced judicial measures.

