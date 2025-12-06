Al-Abbas holy shrine opens registration for performing Ziyarat rituals of Lady Umm al-Banin on behalf of others

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Media Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has opened registration to perform the Ziyarat rituals for Lady Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) on her death anniversary.

The Information Technology and Networks Division of the department announced that it performed the Ziyarat rituals on behalf of all those who were unable to attend to offer condolences on the anniversary of the death of Lady Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her), from the vicinity of her holy grave in Baqi al-Gharqad in Medina.

And it was confirmed that registration will be for those who wish to perform the Ziyarat through the Ziyarat by proxy page emanating from the Al-Kafeel Global Network via the following link:

https://alkafeel.net/zyara/

The Ziyarat program will be carried out by a group of volunteer believers from the residents of Medina, and it will include a special Ziyarat and the prayer of two Rak'at and a supplication.





