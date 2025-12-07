Al-Abbas Shrine continues its campaign to plant trees along 'Ya Hussain' road between Najaf and Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues its campaign to plant trees along the Visitors' Path (Ya Hussein Road), which connects the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, in direct cooperation with the local government in Karbala.

The member of the afforestation committee and the managing director of the Al-Liwaa Global Company affiliated with the holy shrine, Engineer Adel Malik, said: "The campaign continues for the seventh consecutive day, with 9 kilometres of work completed so far," pointing out that "the (Eucalyptus) tree is being planted because it withstands harsh weather conditions with its rapid growth and height, ensuring sufficient shade for the visitors."

He added that "the work team has been divided into three groups: the first group is responsible for excavation and soil preparation, the second specialises in planting seedlings, while the third works on maintaining and stabilising the planted trees and organising irrigation."

He continued, "Several formations affiliated with the holy shrine are participating in the implementation of this project, including: Al-Liwaa International Company, Al-Kafeel Nurseries Group, in addition to the departments of: engineering maintenance, industries, artistic crafts, and machinery."

These joint efforts between the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine and the service entities in Karbala clearly reflect a commitment to improving the environment along the pilgrims' route, especially since the major Ziyarats coincide with rising temperatures. The afforestation project is expected to provide shade, alleviate the heat, enhance the environmental scene, and support the comfort of the visitors and the sustainability of services.



