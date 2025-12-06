Servants of two holy shrines commemorate demise anniversary of Lady Umm al-Baneen through a unified mourning procession

The servants of the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them) commemorated the death anniversary of Lady Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) through a unified mourning procession.

The procession was attended by members of the Board of Directors of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, including Sayed Laith Al-Moussawi, Dr. Abbas Al-Dadah Al-Moussawi, and Mr. Kadhem Abadah, along with a number of servants of the two holy shrines.

The procession started from the courtyard of Imam al-Hussayn's shrine (peace be upon him), passing through the square between the two holy shrines, and reaching the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to mourn him on this sorrowful occasion. The mourners chanted words that embodied feelings of grief and sorrow, demonstrating the impact of this tragedy on the hearts of the believers.

The servants of the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them) have been accustomed to commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) annually through a unified mourning procession, during which they chant expressions of sorrow and grief over this painful tragedy.