Crowds of believers escort symbolic coffin of Lady Umm al-Baneen at two holy shrines

AhlulBayt News Agency: The crowds of believers participated in the symbolic funeral procession for Lady Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) at the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The funeral rites began from the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), where the symbolic coffin was carried amidst an atmosphere of sorrow and grief commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her). The procession then headed to the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), where mourning ceremonies were held, reciting poems that express the painful tragedy.

The symbolic funeral procession is an annual tradition that the procession of the people of holy Karbala and the lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) have been keen to hold in coordination with the Department of Hussaini Rituals and Processions, to express their sorrow on the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on holding mourning ceremonies and displaying signs of sorrow during religious occasions that commemorate the Imams of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



