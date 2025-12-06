Iranian scholar: Hazrat Umm al-Banin a model of spiritual excellence, resilience

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian seminary scholar says Hazrat Umm al-Banin (PBUH) stands as a model of spiritual excellence and resilience for believing women, describing her as a figure shaped in the school of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) and a source of enduring lessons for contemporary society.

Speaking at a mourning ceremony marking the anniversary of the passing of Hazrat Umm al-Banin (PBUH), Hojatoleslam Seyyed Hossein Momeni highlighted the concept of divine praise, noting that the remembrance of certain individuals in history is the result of their sincerity, steadfast faith, and the divine wisdom behind their trials.

He cited the example of al-Shahid al-Awal, whose influential scholarly work Al-Luma’ al-Dimashqiyyah was written under severe restrictions in prison yet has remained unmatched for centuries. “This is the blessing of sincerity,” Momeni said. “God preserves the names of His sincere servants.”

The seminary professor emphasized that true servitude—despite its simple expression—holds deep meaning. Reflecting on the three-letter word “Abd” (servant), he said its essence can transform a believer’s conduct and lifestyle.

Warning of contemporary cultural threats, Hojatoleslam Momeni said the enemies of Islam have targeted modesty and prayer, adding that weakening these foundations damages families and ultimately society. He referenced a narration from Imam Jawad (PBUH) that identifies three signs of a true believer: divine success, receptiveness to spiritual advice, and inner self-reflection.

“Advice has value even if the adviser himself is imperfect,” he said, quoting the Qur'anic verse praising those who listen attentively and follow the best of what is said.

Turning to Hazrat Umm al-Banin (PBUH), Hojatoleslam Momeni said that although historical accounts about her are brief, they are profound. “She raised children like Hazrat Abbas (PBUH), whose loyalty, sacrifice, and spiritual stature are testified to in many narrations,” he stated, noting that some traditions describe the severed hands of Hazrat Abbas (PBUH) as a source of intercession on the Day of Judgment.

Hojatoleslam Momeni said the patience and steadfastness of Hazrat Umm al-Banin (PBUH) after the tragedy of Karbala established her as a role model for mothers—likening her endurance to that of mothers of martyrs in Iran who have shown extraordinary strength in the face of profound loss.

“A martyr’s mother who offers her child with tears yet with satisfaction is a great lesson for society,” he said. “The security and dignity of the country today owe much to the blood of martyrs and the patience of their mothers and families.”

Addressing present-day challenges, he warned that cyberspace has become an arena where modesty and faith are tested. “A heart contaminated by sin turns away from truth,” he said. “Prayer and remembrance of God fortify a person against temptation.”

He described patience as essential to servitude, noting its three forms—steadfastness in obedience, restraint from sin, and endurance in hardship—qualities embodied collectively by the mothers of martyrs.

Concluding, Hojatoleslam Momeni said the commemoration of Hazrat Umm al-Banin (PBUH) is an opportunity to reflect on the path of great religious figures. “Whoever seeks true happiness must hold firmly to three pillars: faith, modesty, and prayer. A society that loses these becomes vulnerable to its enemies.”

.........................

End/ 257