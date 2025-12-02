Palestinian tribes warn of Israeli drug smuggling plots in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: It is evident that “Israel” is experiencing helplessness and frustration due to its failure to secure any military victory in Gaza, while the internal front in the Strip remains united.

This unity has been one of the main reasons behind the Israeli occupation’s failure in its aggression against Gaza over the past two years. For this reason, “Israel” is attempting to undermine the internal front and disrupt the social fabric by flooding the Strip with drugs.

On Monday, Palestinian tribes and clans issued a statement warning of the malicious and repeated attempts by the Israeli enemy to target the home front by smuggling large quantities of narcotics into Gaza in recent weeks and months, using various methods to destabilize society, weaken its fabric, and damage its moral and social system.

The statement stressed that these dangerous schemes are part of a systematic war aimed at targeting Palestinian youth, who represent the foundation of the future and the defenders of national causes.

The gathering emphasized that confronting this threat is both a national and moral duty, requiring joint efforts from government and society, mobilizing resources, and strengthening the role of civil, educational, and religious institutions to safeguard Palestinian society and build a resilient internal front.

It also called for stricter control over crossings and borders, intensifying awareness campaigns, enhancing cooperation between families and specialized agencies, and reporting anyone involved in promoting or facilitating the entry of narcotics, describing such acts as national treason against the security and values of society.

Last Wednesday, Palestinian police in Gaza’s central province announced they had foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotic pills into the Strip via a truck.

According to the police statement, 2,000 “Rotana” pills were seized inside a warehouse after being smuggled through the vehicle.

