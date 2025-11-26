Sunni Scholar Highlights Rationality in Islamic Proximity Discourse

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bandar Turkman, Director of Hamed Qaratapeh Seminary, emphasized that promoting a practical culture of unity and proximity among the Islamic Ummah is a fundamental responsibility of scholars from different schools of thought.

Akhund Mirabi explained: “The philosophy of unity originates directly from divine teachings. Therefore, scholars and leaders of the Islamic world must rely on God’s commands of brotherhood to hold multiple meetings focused on proximity and joint reflection on contemporary issues facing Muslims. In reality, the duty of scholars and intellectuals in advancing unity and proximity is even more critical.”

The Sunni scholar highlighted the importance of rationality and logic in the discourse of proximity: “Within the proper framework of unity, rationalism and logical reasoning are essential. To promote these ideas, we must employ sound logic to persuade and foster unity based on convergence and synergy.”

He added: “By practicing our Islamic beliefs and utilizing our religious and spiritual capacities, we can present a model for the broader Islamic world—one that, God willing, will yield fruitful results.”

In conclusion, Mirabi stressed: “Across the globe—whether non-believers or Muslims, whether obedient or sinful—all eyes are on Islamic Iran as the center of unity and proximity. If our officials, elites, and scholars wisely use their religious, intellectual, and practical resources and present them to the world with honesty and prudence, we will surely witness a world filled with peace and tranquility.”

