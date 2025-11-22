Criminal Attacks Cause Power Outages in Shia towns of Nubl and al-Zahraa, Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Center for Documenting Violations against Shia in Syria expressed deep concern over the continuous electricity outages in the predominantly Shia towns of Nubl and al-Zahraa in Aleppo province. These outages were caused by criminal gangs directly attacking power lines and electricity poles, resulting in extensive damage and prolonged service disruption for residents.

The center stressed that such assaults not only target infrastructure but also directly affect the daily lives of residents, increasing their suffering amid difficult economic conditions. It added that these acts constitute crimes against public facilities that serve all citizens without exception.

Accordingly, the center demanded:

Immediate intervention by relevant authorities to repair the damage and restore electricity to the towns as quickly as possible. Launching an official investigation to hold accountable those who attacked the power network. Strengthening protection of vital facilities in the targeted towns to prevent recurrence of such assaults. Calling on all service institutions and local authorities to assume their responsibilities toward citizens and ensure continuity of basic services.

The statement concluded that the people of Nubl and al-Zahraa are an integral part of the Syrian national fabric and deserve access to essential services without threat or targeting.



/129