Kuwait hosts first national Quran contest for the visually-impaired

AhlulBayt News Agency: The first nationwide Quran competition for the visually-impaired in Kuwait was launched by the Mutamayizin Charity Foundation for the Service of the Quran.

Held under the slogan “Sight of Hearts,” the contest welcomed the participation of 120 visually-impaired individuals, according to a report by Al-Rai.

The initiative aimed to encourage the involvement of people with disabilities in Quranic activities and to highlight their role in society.

Yousef Al-Samiei, chairman of the Mutamayizin Foundation’s administrative council, emphasized that people with disabilities are vital members of the community.

“We are always committed to supporting them and creating opportunities for their participation in various activities,” he said.

Al-Samiei noted that several institutions—including private education schools, Kuwait University, the General Directorate of Applied Education, the Association of the Blind, and the Al-Basira Club—collaborated in organizing the event.

He explained that this cooperation reflects a collective effort to create inclusive environments for the visually-impaired and to showcase their talents in Quran memorization.

Al-Samiei added that 120 participants from various age groups took part in the competition.

He also mentioned that several groups have been formed to broaden participation and provide more opportunities for Quran memorizers.

The closing ceremony, where winners will be honored, is scheduled to take place under the supervision of Kuwait’s Minister of Social Affairs on December 6, 2025.

