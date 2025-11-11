Intelligence Minister: Iran’s cybersecurity strengthened amid rising foreign threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib says the country’s cybersecurity capabilities have made major strides in recent years, despite a growing wave of external threats.

According to IRNA, speaking during an open session of Parliament on Monday, as part of the first-year review of the Seventh Development Plan, Khatib emphasized that Iran’s security agencies have enhanced both defensive and offensive cyber operations to protect the nation’s digital infrastructure.

“In addition to reinforcing defensive frameworks and enacting new administrative regulations, we have successfully carried out offensive operations against transnational agents and entities that posed security threats to the Islamic Republic,” Khatib said.

The intelligence chief noted close cooperation among the Ministry of Intelligence, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, and the Police Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA) in boosting Iran’s cyber defense capabilities.

Referring to foreign-backed efforts to stir unrest inside the country through online networks, Khatib said these plots were neutralized thanks to the coordinated vigilance of Iranian institutions.

“The enemies’ attempts to form destabilizing networks were foiled through our integrated operations and intelligence-sharing mechanisms, which ensured sustained stability and security across the country,” he added.

.....................

End/ 257