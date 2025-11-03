Educational workshop for Muslim youth held in Zagreb

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Youth Club of Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, held a special scientific workshop for Muslim youth entitled “Connection with the Holy Prophet’s Hadith”. This program was held within the framework of the club’s continuous educational activities aimed at strengthening the values ​​and Islamic identity of young people.

In the educational workshop, Alem Krencic, Imam of the Islamic Center of Sisak, gave a speech entitled “Three Hadiths; Three Principles for the Prophetic Educational School” and introduced the youth to the principles of Islamic ethics, behavior, and character based on the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). While explaining three important educational principles, including the principle of love and mercy, the principle of benefit and action, and the principle of morality, he emphasized that cultivating these principles in the hearts of young people brings sweetness of faith and beauty of the soul.

At the end, the meeting continued with an open dialogue among the youth, and the participants made suggestions for future activities, including holding an annual Muslim Youth Conference in Croatia in December, developing creative sectors, and strengthening volunteer activities, emphasizing the importance of communication and interaction between Muslim youth in different cities of Croatia.

