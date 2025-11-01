Iranian delegation meet Russian Mufti in a visit to Moscow Grand Mosque for cultural dialogue

AhlulBayt News Agency: Russian Mufti Roshan Abbasov met with an Iranian delegation led by Mehdi Chamran, Chairman of Tehran City Council, at the Grand Mosque in Moscow to explore avenues for enhancing cultural and religious cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting was also attended by Ildar Galiev and Renat Abyanov, deputies of the Council of Muftis of Russia.

Mufti Abbasov conveyed greetings from Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin, the Grand Mufti and spiritual leader of Russian Muslims, and emphasized the enduring friendship and expanding collaboration between Iran and Russia. He noted that Iranian officials regularly visit the Moscow Grand Mosque, reflecting the strong spiritual ties between the two countries.

He also commended the Iranian Embassy and its Cultural Center for their active role in promoting spiritual diplomacy and joint initiatives, including participation in the BRICS Religious Leaders’ Meeting, the International Conference on the Spiritual Silk Road, and the Moscow International Quran Recitation Competition — whose 2025 winner was an Iranian participant.

Chamran thanked the Russian side for their warm hospitality and asked that his greetings be passed on to Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin. He recalled his earlier visit to Moscow during the Soviet era and praised the reconstruction of the Grand Mosque, calling it a powerful symbol of religious revival in Russia.

At the end of the meeting, Mufti Abbasov presented Chamran with a photo album titled “Mosques of Russia” and led the Iranian delegation on a guided tour of the mosque complex.

