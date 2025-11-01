Senior cleric: Promote of religious is pillar of Islam, key to global spread of Shia religion

AhlulBayt News Agency: Emphasizing the central role of religious outreach, Ayatollah Javad Marvi, Second Secretary of the Supreme Council of Seminaries, described promoting as the “pillar of Islam” and called for strengthening this divine mission.

The remarks came during a gathering of missionaries at the Abu Dhar Cultural and Educational Camp in Hamadan province. Ayatollah Marvi highlighted the enduring importance of religious promoting, stating: “Islam is an eternal religion that began with religious promoting, continued with promoting, and became global through it.”

Expressing his gratitude for being among the bearers of the message of the school of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and the Islamic Revolution, he said: “Those who convey the message of truth to the hearts of people through their words and deeds are engaged in a sacred task.”

He underlined that the stability and growth of Islam throughout history have been rooted in sustained promoting efforts. Referring to the impact of great Shiite scholars, Ayatollah Marvi noted: “The Shiite school was able to spread worldwide through dedicated promoting, and today we witness the presence of followers of the Ahl al-Bayt across the globe.”

Addressing the global rise of interest in the school of Ahl al-Bayt, he urged missionaries not to be discouraged by negative promoting, adding: “The discourse of seeking justice, defending rights, and embracing the ideals of the Islamic Revolution resonates worldwide.”

He also referenced the recent 12-day imposed war, emphasizing its role in strengthening the global wave of interest toward Shiism.

Highlighting the importance of preparation and knowledge, Ayatollah Marvi told the missionaries: “Study and scientific preparation are the main conditions for success in promoting. A missionary must be equipped with understanding to communicate effectively with the people.”

He described Nahj al-Balagha and Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya as “two elixirs of the Shiite school,” noting that after the Holy Quran, these works are key tools for winning hearts globally.

Concluding his address, Ayatollah Marvi stressed that effective religious promoting requires personal commitment: “religious promoting is the greatest religious responsibility. To make your words effective, you must embody them in your actions. Religious elders became influential through their deeds, and we must follow their example.”

.....................

End/ 257