Photos: Seminar on “Status of Tunisian Shia” Held at AhlulBayt World Assembly

The seminar titled “Status of Tunisian Shia,” part of the global series on Shia communities, was held on the morning of Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at the AhlulBayt Hall in the AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly in Qom. The event was organized by the Office of Studies, Research, and Investigation under the Scientific-Cultural Deputy of the Assembly, in collaboration with the Short-Term Training and Research Opportunities Institute of Al-Mustafa International University and ABNA International News Agency. Dr. Majid Menhaji, author of the book on the status of Tunisian Shia, presented the findings, while Dr. Amirbahram Arabahmadi, Associate Professor at the Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran, served as the session’s critic. The seminar was moderated by Dr. Davood Safa, head of the Office of Studies, Research, and Investigation at the AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly.