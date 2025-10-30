Nahid satellite passes tests: Iran's steps toward domestic satellite internet

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Space Research Institute announced the successful tests of the Nahid satellite and stated that Iran has entered the operational phase of developing a domestic satellite internet system connected to the global network.

Vahid Yazdanian, head of Iran’s Space Research Institute, highlighted recent advancements in satellite communications, saying: “Iran possesses the necessary infrastructure to achieve a domestic satellite internet. The Nahid satellite has enabled data exchange for us, and fortunately, the tests conducted on this satellite have been successful.”

Yazdanian announced the continuation of the project’s development, saying: “God willing, the second Nahid-2 satellite will be launched by the end of autumn. We also plan to increase the number of satellites to establish a full constellation. We will not halt this path; we are continuously advancing both in satellite construction and supply.”

Yazdanian, referring to the timeline for Iran’s connection to the global satellite internet network, said: “At the current pace, it is expected that within three to five years we will be fully connected to the global network.”

The Nahid-2 research and telecommunications satellite was launched into space on the morning of July 25, 2024, commissioned by the Iranian Space Agency and in collaboration with the Space Research Institute, using a Russian Soyuz launcher.



