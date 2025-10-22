UK Arrests NHS Doctor Over Pro-Palestine Speech

AhlulBayt News Agency: A British-Palestinian doctor working for the National Health Service (NHS) has been arrested in the UK for condemning Israeli actions in Gaza and expressing support for Palestine.

Rahmeh Aladwan was taken into custody on Tuesday following a post on X in which she criticized the Israeli occupation and voiced support for Palestine during a public rally.

According to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson, “The arrests relate to an ongoing investigation, led by the Met's Public Order Crime Team, into allegations that comments made at a protest and online in recent months were grossly offensive and antisemitic in nature.”

During a demonstration in Whitehall on July 21, Dr. Aladwan spoke about “Palestinian principles of liberation,” affirming the right to resistance, self-determination, the designation of Al-Quds as Palestine’s capital, and the right of refugees to return to their homes in the occupied territories.

She also described Israel as “a terrorist entity that sits on top of Palestine,” accusing it of committing genocide against Gaza’s oppressed population.

In her X post, Dr. Aladwan wrote, “October 7. The day Israel was humiliated. Their supremacy [was] shattered at the hands of the children they forced out of their homes … The children who watched [Zionists] execute their loved ones, rape their land, and live on their stolen soil.”

Prior to her arrest, UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), a pro-Israel advocacy group, accused Dr. Aladwan of antisemitism, claiming her public statements and social media posts rendered her “unfit to practice medicine.”

However, on September 25, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) ruled that Dr. Aladwan is fit to practice, dismissing the antisemitism allegations.

Despite the ruling, the UK General Medical Council (GMC) has referred her to another interim orders tribunal scheduled for Thursday, October 23, as investigations into UKLFI’s claims continue.

