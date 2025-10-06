Kabul Professor Urges Economic Sanctions Against Israel, Criticizes Muslim Silence on Gaza Atrocities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Afghan Professor from Kabul Hamed stated: “Gaza is engulfed in fire and blood. Its residents face catastrophic conditions as the occupying regime commits some of the darkest crimes in modern history.”He pointed out that even the United Nations has acknowledged the occurrence of genocide and the use of starvation as a weapon, yet no concrete action has been taken: “The UN is under the control of global powers.



When over 80% of countries condemned Israel’s actions, the U.S. vetoed the resolution.



This proves that the UN is essentially an extension of American, British, and Western dominance.”



Hamed called for Israel’s expulsion from the United Nations and criticized Islamic governments for their lack of strategic leadership: “While protests in support of Gaza are held across the U.S., Europe, and Africa, Islamic nations remain silent. In many Muslim countries, people are even prevented from demonstrating against genocide and war crimes.”



He emphasized the need for economic sanctions: “Some Islamic governments are under Western influence. We hope their leaders will reconsider and impose strict economic and political restrictions on Israel to isolate it and force a retreat from occupied Palestinian lands.”



Referring to Iran’s response during the recent 12-day war, Hamed praised its resilience and leadership: “Despite initial losses, including the martyrdom of military personnel and nuclear experts, Iran delivered a decisive blow under the wise leadership of its Supreme Leader—one that Israel will not forget.”



He concluded by asserting that the true victors of the conflict were the oppressed peoples of the world: “All global powers failed in this war. The triumph belongs to the resistance movements and the downtrodden nations.”



/129