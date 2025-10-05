Iran’s Defense Minister Slams US “Peace Through Strength” Doctrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s defense minister has strongly criticized the United States for promoting its “peace through strength” doctrine, calling it a form of coercion rooted in tyranny that demands submission rather than genuine peace.

In an interview with IRIB News in Tehran on Saturday, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh condemned Washington’s approach, stating that it seeks to force nations into compliance rather than fostering true peace.

He argued that the strategy amounts to imposing unilateral will through brute force, describing it as a declaration of dominance rather than diplomacy.

Nasirzadeh explained, “This means: I have power. I have strength. You must obey whatever I say. This leads to submission, not peace.”

He likened the concept to the unipolar world order declared by former U.S. President George H. W. Bush in Kuwait in 1991, saying it reflects outdated hegemonic thinking.

The minister noted that freedom-seeking and developing nations have long rejected such policies, and while the U.S. now promotes them more openly, the global community will ultimately refuse to accept them.

He added that it is unlikely this strategy will help the U.S. achieve its intended goals.

Nasirzadeh also dismissed recent claims of imminent attacks on Iran, labeling them as psychological warfare aimed at destabilizing society and the economy.

He urged the public not to be distracted by such narratives and to continue their daily routines with awareness.

The minister said that constant speculation about war is designed to provoke fear, increase inflation, and disrupt economic stability.

“This is part of the same war,” he stated, “and our people must remain vigilant in this cognitive battle.”

Nasirzadeh emphasized that if war is imposed on Iran, the Armed Forces are prepared to defend the nation, citing their success in the 12-day war in June that led to a ceasefire.

He concluded by encouraging citizens to stay focused and not be influenced by the enemy’s psychological tactics.

